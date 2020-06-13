JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.19 ($27.18).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.77. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

