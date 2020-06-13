JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.71 ($59.22).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.12 ($57.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.50. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

