JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.94 ($59.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.95. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($72.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

