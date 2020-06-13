JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Overweight

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

PHM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,638. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

