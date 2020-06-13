Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,376 ($93.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,444.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

