Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 689,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at $8,978,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 713.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,464 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6,236.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,426,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,907 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,253,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 643,732 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

