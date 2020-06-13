KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 2,311,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KB Home by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.