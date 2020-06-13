Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 336,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

