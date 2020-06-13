Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $29.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,191. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.37. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.