Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.
NYSE:KDP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 4,382,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
