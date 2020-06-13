Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 4,382,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

