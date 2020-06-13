KeyCorp Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $49.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 1,869,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $163,844,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

