KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 14,416,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,127,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

