KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of KKR & Co Inc worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.