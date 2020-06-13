KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Trading Down 8.8%

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95, 3,899,530 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,144,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -728.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $8,923,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

