KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KONICA MINOLTA/ADR alerts:

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (KNCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.