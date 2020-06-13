Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.18 ($50.76).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

