Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $29.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 1,004,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,491. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

