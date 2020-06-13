KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,455 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,295,000 after acquiring an additional 453,418 shares during the period. NWI Management LP lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,882,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 934,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,639. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

