Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $34.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of KR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 9,520,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438,839. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,523,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

