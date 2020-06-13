Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.18.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.73. 746,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,707. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.