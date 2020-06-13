Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

