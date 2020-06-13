Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Trading Down 8.7%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 1,865,631 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,240,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

