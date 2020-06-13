Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. 1,092,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Leidos by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

