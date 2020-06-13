LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.32.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LexinFintech by 86.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800,745 shares in the last quarter. TT International grew its position in LexinFintech by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,616,907 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $7,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

