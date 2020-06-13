Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,259 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

