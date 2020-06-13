LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 337,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.