LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.10, 1,087,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 487,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

