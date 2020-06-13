Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Linamar from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Linamar has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

