Linamar (TSE:LNR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Linamar stock opened at C$40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.92.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 4.9099994 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.37, for a total value of C$58,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,510.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

