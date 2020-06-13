Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:LNC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

