Lobstex Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $406,296.56 and $229,045.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00473524 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019058 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009222 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,552,015 coins and its circulating supply is 19,552,003 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

