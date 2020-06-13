Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.87. 1,774,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

