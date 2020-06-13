Login’s (OOUT) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Login (LON:OOUT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Login has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

About Login

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

