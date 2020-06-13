Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.05500253 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,227,632 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.