Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

