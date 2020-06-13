LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 531,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,008. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 248.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 182.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

