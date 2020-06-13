Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $364.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $261.00 to $364.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.45.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.