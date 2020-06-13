Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 9.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 1,212,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,726,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $303.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

