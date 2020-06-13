Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$8.30 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.18.

LUN opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

