Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 447,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,322. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 89.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 558,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 263,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $67,147,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

