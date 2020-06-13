Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 46,811,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,832,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 281,030 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

