MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 851,104 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 722,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

