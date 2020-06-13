Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Magellan Aerospace stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$4.80 and a 12 month high of C$17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.86.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$238.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAL shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

