Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

MAL traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.90. 113,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.79. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$4.80 and a 12-month high of C$17.09.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

