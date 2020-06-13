Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE MAIN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 472,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,254. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $173,946 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

