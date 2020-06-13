Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE MANU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 106,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,612.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

