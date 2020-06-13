Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manning and Napier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Manning and Napier stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manning and Napier stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Manning and Napier as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

