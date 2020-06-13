Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

MRE opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $961.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

