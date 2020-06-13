Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,456 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after acquiring an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,646. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.