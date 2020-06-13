Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) were down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 1,990,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,312,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

